YovoY - Cafetería Dragón

YoVoy + That Crooner: Moments Festival

Café la Palma
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€10

About

Esta noche nos pone muchísimo. De YoVoy, solo podemos decir que les queremos muchísimo y que han sabido recuperar como pocos ese rollo ochentero que nos remite, en el panorama nacional, a bandas como Golpes Bajos, y en el internacional, a grupos de la tall...

Organizado por MOMENTS & SUMA.
Lineup

Yovoy, That Crooner

Venue

Café la Palma

Calle de la Palma, 62, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

