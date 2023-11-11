DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Skin On Skin - London

HERE at Outernet
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Skin On Skin is headed back to Europe this October and November for their biggest tour yet, featuring all new curated line-ups selected from the Stay On Sight family. After headlining at some of the summer’s best festivals, SOS takes their non-stop energy...

Presented by Percolate.

Lineup

Skin on Skin

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends2:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.