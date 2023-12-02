DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MARSH: ALL NIGHT LONG

The Chocolate Factory
Sat, 2 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$63.86
Event information

21+

Due to demand, this event has been moved from The Kings Hall to The Chocolate Factory.

70 Scott Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11237

21+
Presented by Avant Gardner.

Lineup

Marsh

Venue

The Chocolate Factory

70 Scott Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

