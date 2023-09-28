Top track

Kassa Overall w/ XINA

Icehouse
Thu, 28 Sept, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $18 ADVANCE // $20 DAY OF SHOW // $28 PREMIER BALCONY SEATING

Kassa Overall is a Grammy-nominated musician, emcee, singer, producer and drummer who melds avant-garde experimentation with hip-hop production techniques to tilt t Read more

Presented by Icehouse!
Kassa Overall

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

