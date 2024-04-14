DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ALIEN CHICKS

The Moon
Sun, 14 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsCardiff
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Brixton-based post-punk power trio exploring a whole mix of genres including jazz, rap, bossa nova, math rock. Their songs are a surreal social commentary packed with punchy rhythms and eclectic time signatures, and their youthful charisma, humour, passion Read more

Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.

Lineup

Alien Chicks

Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

