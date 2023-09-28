Top track

Walter Etc., The High Curbs, Chloe G

Zebulon
Thu, 28 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Walter Etc. is the brainchild of Dustin Cole Hayes, who has been creating music (originally as Walter Mitty and His Makeshift Orchestra), writing, videos, and art for over a decade. Based in Ventura, CA he co-runs the Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

