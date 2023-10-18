Top track

tmdistant - fall out

tmdistant

Folklore Hoxton
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Known for combining multiple genres such as indie, pop and alternative with elements of hyperpop, electronic and rock, 20 year-old Essex-based artist tmdistant takes centre stage at Folklore Hoxton.

He'll be supported by Philadelphia born with a London he

Presented by DNÜ MEDIA.

Lineup

tmdistant

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

