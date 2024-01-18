DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Melanie Scholtz & Aaron Rimbui: Reflections On Mama Africa

The Century Room
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

($30-$40 Tickets | Sets at 7pm & 9pm ) The Tucson Jazz Festival presents Melanie Sholtz & Aaron Rimbui.

Melanie Scholtz

Melanie Scholtz is a South African born, multi award winning jazz singer and composer. She started playing the piano from the age of 5...

21 +
Presented by The Century Room & The Tucson Jazz Festival
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

