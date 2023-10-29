Top track

Orphans (Remix)

Grim Sickers

Sneaky Pete's
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£10.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With a impressive rap sheet consisting of hit records and sold out shows - there are few names in uk music as critically acclaimed as Grim Sickers. Of course , it wasn’t a overnight sucess having made his live debut in 2009, He wouldn’t receive mainstream Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Grim Sickers, Conscious Route

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

