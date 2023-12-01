DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Chihei Hatakeyama + Padang Food Tigers

St John Church Bethnal Green
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

St John on Bethnal Green - 1st December 2023

Chihei Hatakeyama Is A Sound Artist And Musician Living On The Outskirts Of Tokyo. He Has Performed For Years Under His Given Name And...

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Chihei Hatakeyama, Padang Food Tigers

Venue

St John Church Bethnal Green

The Crypt St Johns Church, 200 Cambridge Heath Rd, Bethnal Green, London E2 9PA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

