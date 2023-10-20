Top track

The Messthetics - Better Wings

The Messthetics. Mother's Cake. NotestoMyself ...

Sala Marte
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsMálaga
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Messthetics (ex-Fugazi) + Mother's Cake + Notes to Myself + Sorry Kini. SumaFest 2023: Concierto celebración 10 años de Moments

The Messthetics es un trío instrumental formado por antiguos miembros de Fugazi, concretamente por la base ritmica, el baji Read more

Organizado por MOMENTS & SUMA.

Lineup

1
Sorry Kini, Notes to Myself, Mother's Cake and 1 more

Venue

Sala Marte

C. San Nicolás, 2, 29016, Málaga, Málaga, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

