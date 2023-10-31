DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CHEWY SHE's Moth Popera Halloween Special

MOTH Club
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CHEWY SHE’S Moth Popera takes us on a surreal musical journey through mustard, fornication and the darkness within, to emerge from the chrysalis shimmering and transformed.

With the reckless spirit of punk combined with a disco groove, this piece of avant Read more

Presented by CHEWY SHE.

Lineup

Chewy She

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

