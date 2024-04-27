DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Smyths

MASH Cambridge
Sat, 27 Apr, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About The Smyths

Since 2003, The Smyths have been paying homage to one of the ’80s most recognisable bands. Focused on channelling the rough-edged spirit of The Smiths, the quartet have toured the length of the UK, and even played at Glastonbury performing the band’s signa Read more

Event information

THE SMYTHS – 40TH Anniversary of The Smiths / Hatful Of Hollow + Best Of.

6:30pm Saturday 27th April, Mash, Cambridge.

The Smyths are back on tour for 2024 and are returning to Mash Cambridge on Friday 27th April following a packed out show in 2023. The...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Smyths

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

