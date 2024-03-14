DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NERVY

229
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£44.80
Ukrainian rock band "NERVY" will be playing London's 229 as part of their European Tour 2023. "NERVY" is no longer the future of rock music, this is today's rock, leading a whole generation of listeners who are not indifferent to the fate of live music.

Presented by GNB.

Nervy

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
