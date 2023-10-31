DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Devin The Dude

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Widely understood by legends of the rap scene as “your favourite rapper’s favourite rapper”, Devin The Dude rolls through another generation of hip hop, acknowledged as one of the greats.

Though well-known amongst the underground hip hop community, Devin

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Lineup

The Bluntskins, Devin The Dude

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

