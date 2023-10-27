DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CIRCOLO DELLA MUSICA: GIULIA BI opening Irossa

Maison Musique
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsRivoli
€8.05
GIULIA BI

opening Irossa + ospiti

Il Linko di Rivoli presenta in anteprima il nuovo disco di Giulia Bi, cantautrice indie pop torinese accompagnata da Gianluca Della Torca (Gatto Ciliegia contro il Grande Freddo) al basso, Rocco Panetta alla chitarra e B Read more

Presentato da Fondazione Circolo dei lettori.
Maison Musique

Via Rosta, 23, 10098 Rivoli TO, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

