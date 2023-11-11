DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Egyptian Jazz Projekt - London Jazz Festival

Grand Junction
Sat, 11 Nov, 8:00 pm
£19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for an unforgettable evening of 1950s and 60s songs from The Egyptian Jazz Projekt as they return to W2 after a sold out concert last year

See renowned jazz vocalist Ahmed Harfoush and his band, The Egyptian Jazz Projekt for a specially created co

Presented by Grand Junction and Arts Canteen.
Lineup

Ahmed Harfoush, The Egyptian Jazz Projekt

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

