John (Times Two)

Whereelse?
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
From £8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“A supremely hefty, tubthumping stomp.” - The Guardian

“A great leap forward in their songwriting, with stronger, more nuanced material...now could be their time.” - The Observer

“They sound as vital as their touring partners [Idles] and others such as...

Presented by Awkwardness Happening
Lineup

JOHN

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

