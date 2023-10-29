Top track

Akashic Sounds - Dimensions

NecTur II

Eris
Sun, 29 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Akashic Sounds - Dimensions
About

Be prepared for the second installment of NecTur a Halloween inspired EDM event. With 3 stages and 10 DJ acts from NYC, Maryland, Los Angeles & Las Vegas. It will be a night to remember of music bending genres such as House, Bass House, Tech House, Latin H Read more

Presented by Star Jammerz Prod.
Lineup

5
Kid Ledz, Chris Fiction, Snekwue and 5 more

Venue

Eris

167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

