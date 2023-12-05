Top track

Katy J Pearson & Broadside Hacks - Willow's Song (feat. Broadside Hacks)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Broadside Hacks perform The Wicker Man

MOTH Club
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Katy J Pearson & Broadside Hacks - Willow's Song (feat. Broadside Hacks)
Got a code?

About

Broadside Hacks perform music from Paul Giovanni and Magnet's soundtrack to 'The Wicker Man' on the eve of the 50th anniversary of its first public screening.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.