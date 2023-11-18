Top track

Slow Parade with special guest Ryan Moore

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:15 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03

About

Slow Parade with special guest Ryan Moore live at Eddie's Attic!

Slow Parade is the musical messenger of songwriter Matthew Pendrick. Based in the fertile landscape of Atlanta, Georgia, Slow Parade’s 3rd LP Maybe You’ll Come Around Again distills a famili...

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Slow Parade, Ryan Moore

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

