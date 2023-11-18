Top track

Agents Of The Sun - Agents

AGENTS OF THE SUN w/ 51 Peg, BLOOMR and Soundcheck Rock Academy

Metro Baltimore
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AGENTS OF THE SUN

51 Peg, BLOOMR and Soundcheck Rock Academy

All ages

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Agents of the Sun, 51 Peg

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

