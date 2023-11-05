Top track

So Hot You're Hurting My Feelings

Squirrel Flower

The Hope & Ruin
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£15.40

About

Squirell Flower live in Brighton

This is an 18+ event

Presented by JOY.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Squirrel Flower

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

