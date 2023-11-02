Top track

Oceans And (Tim Berne/Hank Roberts/Aurora Nealand)

Solar Myth
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$30.90

About

Ars Nova Workshop presents Tim Berne's newly formed trio Oceans And, with accordionist and multi-instrumentalist Aurora Nealand and cellist Hank Roberts, at Solar Myth on November 2.

This is an 21+ event.

Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Lineup

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

