DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Katerina Vrana: Staying Alive

The Clapham Grand
Tue, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DOORS 7:00 PM / SHOW 8:00 PM

Katerina Vrana, one of Greece‘s top stand-up comedians, is coming to the UK in October 2023, with her smash-hit show “Staying Alive (I nearly died, you know)”.

The most entertaining and uplifting story of nearly dying you’ve Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs