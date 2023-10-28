DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunlit Open-Air festival [Halloween edition]

La Terrrazza
Sat, 28 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
From €16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
[ESP] - SUNLIT OPEN AIR y la mejor energía, tiene su cita mensual, en uno de los espacios al aire libre más emblemáticos de Barcelona, LA TERRRAZZA de Pueblo Español.

Organizado por INNOVA GROUP.

La Terrrazza

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open6:00 pm

