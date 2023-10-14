DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Slauson Malone 1

Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Sat, 14 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$17.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

with Colloboh

Slauson Malone 1 is a performance piece created by artist and musician Jasper Marsalis, exploring the possible intersections of popular music and performance art. His past releases include A Quiet Farewell (2016-2018), Vergangenheitsbewältig Read more

Presented by Third Man Events.

Lineup

Colloboh, Slauson Malone 1

Venue

Third Man Records Cass Corridor

441 West Canfield Street, Detroit, Michigan 48201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.