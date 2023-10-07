DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cannastock Pre-Party feat. Andy Frasco & the U.N + Cool Cool Cool

The Falcon
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsPoughkeepsie
$25.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Cannastock Pre-Party featuring...

COOL COOL COOL & ANDY FRASCO & THE U.N.

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Doors 7:00PM - Show 8:00PM

The Falcon, Marlboro

More info: Cannastockny.com

ABOUT COOL COOL COOL:

Cool Cool Cool blends the best of Funk, House and R

Presented by Radio Woodstock.

Lineup

Cool Cool Cool

Venue

The Falcon

1348 Route 9w, Marlboro, New York 12542, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

