Sampladelia presenta Niñato y Agustito + Laboca + Dj Miguel A.Sutil

Sala Clamores
Sat, 7 Oct, 5:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SAMPLADELIA presenta:

NIÑATO Y AGUSTITO & LABOCA + DJ MIGUEL A. SUTIL

SABADO 7 OCTUBRE 17,30h.

12 euros anticipada

15 euros puerta

NIÑATO Y AGUSTITO

Niñato y Agustito presentan en directo su último disco "Episodio 3: Infinito". Los dos MCs con el est

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

