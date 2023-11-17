Top track

Le Youth - About Us

Le Youth

Freehold Miami
Fri, 17 Nov, 9:00 pm
DJMiami
$31.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Join us for Le Youth's About Us Tour in Miami!

Rain or shine event.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Project 91.

Lineup

Le Youth

Venue

Freehold Miami

2219 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

