Sean Nicholas Savage, Elora

The Sultan Room Rooftop
Thu, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
$22.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cult songwriter Sean Nicholas Savage is known for a tremendous output of heartbreaking ballads of an amateur or naive expression. Recent years have seen Savage writing and performing musicals, and releasing more stripped down recordings with a cinematic in Read more

The Sultan Room Presents

Sean Nicholas Savage, Elora

The Sultan Room Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

