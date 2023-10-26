Top track

Normal to Me

Milly

PJ's Lager House
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$17

About

Originally the solo project of Brendan Dyer, his relocation from Connecticut to Los Angeles saw the band expand to include collaborator Yarden Erez. After signing to Dangerbird Records, 2019 saw the band on tour with Swervedriver & DIIV, and in 2021 they r Read more

Presented by El Club.
Lineup

Rocket, Milly

Venue

PJ's Lager House

1254 Michigan Ave, Detroit, MI 48226, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

