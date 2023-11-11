Top track

20 years of The Record Machine featuring The Noise FM, Monta, Black Light Animals, Soultru, Pala Zolo

recordBar
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
$14.17

About

The Record Machine, located in Kansas City, MO, is a pioneering independent record label that has been making waves in the industry for over 20 years. Originally focused on promoting local talent, the label quickly expanded its reach and began releasing mu Read more

Lineup

1
Soultru, Black Light Animals, Monta and 1 more

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

