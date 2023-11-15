Top track

Pillow Queens - Liffey

Pillow Queens

The Crescent
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£15.40

Event information

Pillow Queens

This is an 16+ event

Presented by PPY & Brudenell Presents

Lineup

Pillow Queens

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

