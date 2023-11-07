Top track

East Forest Featuring Marieme

Pico Union Project
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$31.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

East Forest Featuring Marieme

11/7/2023 at Pico Union Project

Doors at 7. Show at 8. No Support or Opener.

Standing Show Not Seated or Lying Down.

Presented by Sid The Cat.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

East Forest, Marieme

Venue

Pico Union Project

1153 Valencia St, Los Angeles, CA 90015, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

