DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sid The Cat Presents
East Forest Featuring Marieme
11/7/2023 at Pico Union Project
Doors at 7. Show at 8. No Support or Opener.
Standing Show Not Seated or Lying Down.
Since his 2008 debut, East Forest has used the power of music to guide listeners th
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.