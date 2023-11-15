Top track

Nick Helm’s Hot ’n’ Heavy

100 Club
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
£20.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ten years ago, the incomparable Nick Helm released his first studio album Hot ’N’ Heavy to the delighted ears of fans across the globe. A decade later, Helm is back to perform it to many of those same ears.

Join the legendary Nick Helm as he celebrates th

Presented by Plosive Live.

Nick Helm

100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

