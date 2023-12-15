Top track

Haftbefehl - RADW

HAFTBEFEHL Bday Bash. Block 069 & SPECIAL GUESTS

Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsFrankfurt
€65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Block 069. Frankfurt. HAFTBEFEHL kommt nach Hause. Feiert mit der Legende Geburtstag.

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren

Präsentiert von Metropole Live GmbH.

Lineup

Haftbefehl

Venue

Jahrhunderthalle Frankfurt

Pfaffenwiese 301, 65929 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

