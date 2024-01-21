Top track

Pohlmann. - Wenn jetzt Sommer wär

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pohlmann | Jahr aus Jahr ein Tour 2023/24

Die Pumpe
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsKiel
€32.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pohlmann. - Wenn jetzt Sommer wär
Got a code?

About

Pohlmann

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music, Neuland Concerts, SCHALL. Musikmagazin, event., THE-PICK.DE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Die Pumpe

Haßstraße 22, 24103 Kiel, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.