Party at Riordan's w/ Murphy's Law

Night Tales
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Night Tales presents: Party @ Riordan's Vol. 2

Following a sold out first house party helping - Riordan brings the house party to DJ Mags voted Best Small UK Club.

**

💞 THE TERRACE & ROOM 2 IS FREE ENTRY

💞 PAID TICKETS REQUIRED FOR CLUB ACCESS

Presented by Night Tales.

Lineup

Murphy’s Law (UK), Riordan

Venue

Night Tales

14 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am
800 capacity

