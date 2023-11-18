DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ZARDONIC + Witch Of The Vale

229
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Flag Promotions are proud once again to bring a new sound and fusion line up together with the masked performer known as ZARDONIC from Venezuela, he meshes the worlds of Drum and Bass and Heavy Metal together in a pioneering new way! Federico Ágreda Álvare Read more

Presented by Flag Promotions

Lineup

Witch of the Vale, Zardonic

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
