DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jhonny Marsiglia

Largo Venue
Thu, 2 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Johnny Marsiglia, è un rapper italiano classe ’86 nato a Palermo da padre palermitano e madre capoverdiana. Tra il 2009 e il 2010 prende vita “Sentire non è ascoltare”, il nuovo disco di Johnny che nel frattempo ha cambiato lo pseudonimo in Johnny Marsigli Read more

Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Johnny Marsiglia

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.