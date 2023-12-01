Top track

Grown Man Sport

Pete Rock

Electric Brixton
Fri, 1 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£34.68

About

One of the most renowned figures in hip-hop history, returns to the capital for his biggest UK show to date.

Deriving from a period that many consider to be the ‘golden-era’ of hip-hop, Pete Rock is one of the true godfathers of the genre.

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open6:30 pm

