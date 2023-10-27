Top track

I Don't Want To Die (Geneva Jacuzzi Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Patriarchy, Yama Uba & Tropical City

Kilowatt
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I Don't Want To Die (Geneva Jacuzzi Remix)
Got a code?

About

Super freaky halloween party show! $15 Advance / $20 Door

w/ PATRIARCHY

https://www.instagram.com/_patriarchy_/

YAMA UBA

https://www.instagram.com/yama.uba.music

TROPICAL CITY

https://www.instagram.com/fishoox/

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Kilowatt.

Lineup

Patriarchy, Yama Uba

Venue

Kilowatt

3160 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.