S.A.A.R.A with guest live on Brick Lane

93 Feet East
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We are excited to present S.A.A.R.A for a night of jazz, funk and vibes on Wednesday 21st September, 2023 at 93 Feet East

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

S.A.A.R.A

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity

