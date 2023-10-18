DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are excited to present S.A.A.R.A for a night of jazz, funk and vibes on Wednesday 21st September, 2023 at 93 Feet East
This is an 18+ event
