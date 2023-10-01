DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Peelander-Z, Dog Party, GAL, Boscomujo

The Meadows
Sun, 1 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsNew York
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Peelander-Z new album release party!

“P-Party! Z-Party! - Celebrating 25 years with Peelander-Z”

This is a 16+ event, under 16 with legal guardian

The Kingsland Presents
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Peelander‐Z, Dog Party

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.