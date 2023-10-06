Top track

Demob Happy - Voodoo Science

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Demob Happy

La Boule Noire
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Demob Happy - Voodoo Science
Got a code?

Event information

Le trio de Newcastle Demob Happy a annoncé la sortie de son 3e album studio, Divine Machines, et en a partagé un 1er extrait, "Voodoo Science". Signé chez Liberator Music, l'album sortira le 26 mai 2023. "Nous avons écrit Voodoo Science comme un peu de cha Read more

Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.

Lineup

Demob Happy

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.