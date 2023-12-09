DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Home: 12hr Winter Special

Studio 338
Sat, 9 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Home returns to Studio 338 on Saturday, 9th December for a 12hr Winter Special.

In true Home fashion, expect a huge lineup.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Studio 338.

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open9:00 pm

