Top track

Terrain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Halina Rice

Summerhall - Dissection Room
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£17.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Terrain
Got a code?

About

This is a 16+ event.

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Halina Rice

Venue

Summerhall - Dissection Room

1 Summerhall Pl, Newington, Edinburgh EH9 1PL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.