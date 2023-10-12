DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hip-Hop's 50th Birthday: Performed Live by an Orchestra (Second Date)

The Steel Yard
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In recent years, Re:imagine has become one of London’s most-loved musical experiences, with our incredible Orchestras performing renditions of some of the world’s greatest artists.

From Frank Ocean to Beyonce, Kanye West to Dre Dre, Kendrick Lamar & Rihan Read more

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Venue

The Steel Yard

13-16 Allhallows Ln, London EC4R 3UL
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

