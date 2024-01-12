DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TJF Opening Party feat. Armen Donelian Quartet

The Century Room
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

($15-$25 tickets | 6pm-8pm) Come celebrate the opening night of the Tucson Jazz Festival with a special performance with the Armen Donelian Quartet! Arturo Sandoval performs across the street at the Rialto Theater at 8pm, so come get in the mood with some Read more

Presented by The Century Room & The Tucson Jazz Festival

Lineup

Armen Donelian

Venue

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
100 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.